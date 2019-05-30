Dhabriya Poly Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.37 crore, down 6.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.37 crore in March 2019 down 6.98% from Rs. 19.75 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019 down 67.69% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2019 down 26.83% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2018.

Dhabriya Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2018.

Dhabriya Poly shares closed at 62.95 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)