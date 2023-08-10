English
    Dhabriya Poly Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore, up 33.93% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhabriya Polywood are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore in June 2023 up 33.93% from Rs. 17.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2023 up 232.93% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2023 up 83.43% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022.

    Dhabriya Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2022.

    Dhabriya Poly shares closed at 274.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 126.44% returns over the last 6 months and 113.27% over the last 12 months.

    Dhabriya Polywood
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.3626.6417.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.3626.6417.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.3915.1111.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.620.21--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.390.27-1.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.933.592.98
    Depreciation0.850.700.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.624.112.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.332.671.16
    Other Income0.030.080.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.362.751.21
    Interest1.200.950.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.161.800.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.161.800.42
    Tax0.230.530.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.931.270.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.931.270.28
    Equity Share Capital10.8210.8210.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.851.170.26
    Diluted EPS0.851.170.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.851.170.26
    Diluted EPS0.851.170.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

