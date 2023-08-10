Dhabriya Poly Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore, up 33.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.36 crore in June 2023 up 33.93% from Rs. 17.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2023 up 232.93% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2023 up 83.43% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022.

Dhabriya Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2022.

Dhabriya Poly shares closed at 274.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 126.44% returns over the last 6 months and 113.27% over the last 12 months.