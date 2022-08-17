Dhabriya Poly Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.44 crore, up 78.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.44 crore in June 2022 up 78.49% from Rs. 9.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 129.5% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022 up 272.34% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Dhabriya Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2021.

Dhabriya Poly shares closed at 117.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.99% returns over the last 6 months and 71.43% over the last 12 months.