Dhabriya Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.71 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.71 crore in December 2022 up 16.32% from Rs. 18.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 23.24% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2022 up 17.56% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.