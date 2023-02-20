Dhabriya Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.71 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.71 crore in December 2022 up 16.32% from Rs. 18.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 23.24% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2022 up 17.56% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

Dhabriya Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2021.

Dhabriya Poly shares closed at 116.05 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.21% returns over the last 6 months and 15.70% over the last 12 months.