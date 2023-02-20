English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dhabriya Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.71 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhabriya Polywood are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.71 crore in December 2022 up 16.32% from Rs. 18.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 23.24% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2022 up 17.56% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

    Dhabriya Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2021.

    Dhabriya Poly shares closed at 116.05 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.21% returns over the last 6 months and 15.70% over the last 12 months.

    Dhabriya Polywood
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.7121.8018.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.7121.8018.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.8313.3210.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.551.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.06-0.55-1.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.593.573.00
    Depreciation0.570.570.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.842.732.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.831.621.41
    Other Income0.010.040.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.841.661.46
    Interest0.850.880.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.990.780.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.990.780.62
    Tax0.230.040.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.760.730.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.760.730.62
    Equity Share Capital10.8210.8210.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.680.57
    Diluted EPS0.710.680.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.680.57
    Diluted EPS0.710.680.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Dhabriya Poly #Dhabriya Polywood #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:11 am