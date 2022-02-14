Dhabriya Poly Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.66 crore, up 13.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.66 crore in December 2021 up 13.25% from Rs. 16.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021 down 45.74% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021 down 27.56% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2020.

Dhabriya Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.06 in December 2020.

Dhabriya Poly shares closed at 98.45 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 44.25% returns over the last 6 months and 163.59% over the last 12 months.