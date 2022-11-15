Dhabriya Poly Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.75 crore, up 9.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhabriya Polywood are:Net Sales at Rs 43.75 crore in September 2022 up 9.75% from Rs. 39.86 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2022 up 37.21% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2022 up 13.11% from Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2021.
Dhabriya Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2021.
|Dhabriya Poly shares closed at 125.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.06% returns over the last 6 months and 9.84% over the last 12 months.
|Dhabriya Polywood
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.75
|36.79
|39.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.75
|36.79
|39.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.20
|25.31
|26.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.57
|0.75
|0.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.60
|-1.06
|-0.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.42
|5.34
|5.11
|Depreciation
|0.88
|0.85
|0.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.82
|3.72
|4.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.45
|1.88
|3.00
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.07
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.52
|1.94
|3.06
|Interest
|1.01
|0.91
|1.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.50
|1.04
|2.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.50
|1.04
|2.02
|Tax
|0.37
|0.39
|0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.14
|0.64
|1.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.14
|0.64
|1.56
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.14
|0.65
|1.56
|Equity Share Capital
|10.82
|10.82
|10.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.98
|0.60
|1.44
|Diluted EPS
|1.98
|0.60
|1.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.98
|0.60
|1.44
|Diluted EPS
|1.98
|0.60
|1.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited