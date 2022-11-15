 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dhabriya Poly Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.75 crore, up 9.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:22 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhabriya Polywood are:Net Sales at Rs 43.75 crore in September 2022 up 9.75% from Rs. 39.86 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2022 up 37.21% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2022 up 13.11% from Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2021.
Dhabriya Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2021. Dhabriya Poly shares closed at 125.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.06% returns over the last 6 months and 9.84% over the last 12 months.
Dhabriya Polywood
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations43.7536.7939.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations43.7536.7939.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials28.2025.3126.53
Purchase of Traded Goods0.570.750.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.60-1.06-0.79
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.425.345.11
Depreciation0.880.850.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.823.724.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.451.883.00
Other Income0.060.070.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.521.943.06
Interest1.010.911.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.501.042.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.501.042.02
Tax0.370.390.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.140.641.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.140.641.56
Minority Interest0.000.000.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.140.651.56
Equity Share Capital10.8210.8210.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.980.601.44
Diluted EPS1.980.601.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.980.601.44
Diluted EPS1.980.601.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dhabriya Poly #Dhabriya Polywood #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am