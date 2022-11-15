Dhabriya Poly Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.75 crore, up 9.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.75 crore in September 2022 up 9.75% from Rs. 39.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2022 up 37.21% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2022 up 13.11% from Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2021.

Dhabriya Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2021.