Dhabriya Poly Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.48 crore, up 25.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.48 crore in March 2023 up 25.95% from Rs. 40.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2023 up 4.6% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2023 up 18.75% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022.

Dhabriya Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.05 in March 2022.

Dhabriya Poly shares closed at 173.75 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.09% returns over the last 6 months and 109.34% over the last 12 months.