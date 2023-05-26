English
    Dhabriya Poly Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.48 crore, up 25.95% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhabriya Polywood are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.48 crore in March 2023 up 25.95% from Rs. 40.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2023 up 4.6% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2023 up 18.75% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022.

    Dhabriya Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.05 in March 2022.

    Dhabriya Poly shares closed at 173.75 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.09% returns over the last 6 months and 109.34% over the last 12 months.

    Dhabriya Polywood
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.4840.1640.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.4840.1640.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.8824.3623.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.450.060.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.14-0.751.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.696.484.96
    Depreciation1.150.900.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.815.154.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.363.954.59
    Other Income0.150.020.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.503.974.71
    Interest1.110.980.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.402.993.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.402.993.84
    Tax0.950.740.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.452.263.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.452.263.30
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.452.253.30
    Equity Share Capital10.8210.8210.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.192.083.05
    Diluted EPS3.192.083.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.192.083.05
    Diluted EPS3.192.083.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 12:27 pm