Dhabriya Poly Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.08 crore, up 25.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.08 crore in March 2022 up 25.57% from Rs. 31.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2022 up 67.08% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022 up 26.41% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2021.

Dhabriya Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2021.

Dhabriya Poly shares closed at 86.15 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)