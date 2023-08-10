English
    Dhabriya Poly Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.19 crore, up 36.43% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhabriya Polywood are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.19 crore in June 2023 up 36.43% from Rs. 36.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2023 up 379.44% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2023 up 149.1% from Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2022.

    Dhabriya Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2022.

    Dhabriya Poly shares closed at 274.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 126.44% returns over the last 6 months and 113.27% over the last 12 months.

    Dhabriya Polywood
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.1950.4836.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.1950.4836.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.8429.8825.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.840.450.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.440.14-1.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.846.695.34
    Depreciation1.471.150.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.216.813.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.445.361.88
    Other Income0.050.150.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.485.501.94
    Interest1.301.110.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.184.401.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.184.401.04
    Tax1.090.950.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.103.450.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.103.450.64
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.103.450.65
    Equity Share Capital10.8210.8210.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.863.190.60
    Diluted EPS2.863.190.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.863.190.60
    Diluted EPS2.863.190.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

