Dhabriya Poly Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.16 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.16 crore in December 2022 up 17.78% from Rs. 34.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2022 up 66.29% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2022 up 34.53% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021.