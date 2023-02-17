English
    Dhabriya Poly Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.16 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhabriya Polywood are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.16 crore in December 2022 up 17.78% from Rs. 34.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2022 up 66.29% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2022 up 34.53% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021.

    Dhabriya Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in December 2021.

    Dhabriya Poly shares closed at 115.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.28% returns over the last 6 months and 13.51% over the last 12 months.

    Dhabriya Polywood
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.1643.7534.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.1643.7534.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.3628.2021.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.060.571.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.75-0.60-2.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.486.425.41
    Depreciation0.900.880.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.154.824.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.953.452.70
    Other Income0.020.060.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.973.522.77
    Interest0.981.010.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.992.501.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.992.501.85
    Tax0.740.370.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.262.141.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.262.141.35
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.252.141.36
    Equity Share Capital10.8210.8210.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.081.981.25
    Diluted EPS2.081.981.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.081.981.25
    Diluted EPS2.081.981.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:33 am