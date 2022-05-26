 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DFM Foods Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.55 crore, up 6.85% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DFM Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 141.55 crore in March 2022 up 6.85% from Rs. 132.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.83 crore in March 2022 down 1747.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2022 down 284.46% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2021.

DFM Foods shares closed at 229.70 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.76% returns over the last 6 months and -33.83% over the last 12 months.

DFM Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 141.55 155.33 132.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 141.55 155.33 132.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 88.85 101.08 79.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.45 -2.24 -1.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.92 16.67 13.71
Depreciation 3.39 3.30 3.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 16.37 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.93 26.10 34.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.99 -5.95 2.73
Other Income 1.36 1.35 1.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.63 -4.60 3.96
Interest 2.08 2.08 2.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -19.71 -6.68 1.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -19.71 -6.68 1.37
Tax -4.88 -1.61 0.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.83 -5.07 0.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.83 -5.07 0.90
Equity Share Capital 10.05 10.05 10.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.85 -1.00 0.18
Diluted EPS -2.85 -1.00 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.85 -1.00 0.18
Diluted EPS -2.85 -1.00 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

