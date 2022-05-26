DFM Foods Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.55 crore, up 6.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.55 crore in March 2022 up 6.85% from Rs. 132.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.83 crore in March 2022 down 1747.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2022 down 284.46% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2021.

DFM Foods shares closed at 229.70 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.76% returns over the last 6 months and -33.83% over the last 12 months.