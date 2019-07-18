App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DFM Foods Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 127.72 crore, up 29.42% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DFM Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 127.72 crore in June 2019 up 29.42% from Rs. 98.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2019 up 52.3% from Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2018.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.95 crore in June 2019 up 33.57% from Rs. 12.69 crore in June 2018.

DFM Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.52 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.00 in June 2018.

DFM Foods shares closed at 244.20 on July 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.13% returns over the last 6 months and 1.55% over the last 12 months.

DFM Foods
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations127.72131.7598.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations127.72131.7598.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials74.3277.4257.52
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.82-0.140.57
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.9512.1710.54
Depreciation2.752.672.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses23.5923.9018.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.2915.739.51
Other Income0.911.800.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.2017.5310.15
Interest2.382.352.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.8215.187.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.8215.187.58
Tax4.195.212.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.639.975.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.639.975.01
Equity Share Capital10.0210.0210.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.521.995.00
Diluted EPS1.521.994.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.521.995.00
Diluted EPS1.521.994.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 18, 2019 11:06 am

tags #DFM Foods #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results

