DFM Foods Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 127.72 crore, up 29.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.72 crore in June 2019 up 29.42% from Rs. 98.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2019 up 52.3% from Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.95 crore in June 2019 up 33.57% from Rs. 12.69 crore in June 2018.

DFM Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.52 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.00 in June 2018.

DFM Foods shares closed at 244.20 on July 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.13% returns over the last 6 months and 1.55% over the last 12 months.