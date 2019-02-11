DFM Foods Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 134.84 crore, up 9.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.84 crore in December 2018 up 9.03% from Rs. 123.67 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2018 up 27.74% from Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.67 crore in December 2018 up 18.45% from Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2017.

DFM Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.39 in December 2017.

DFM Foods shares closed at 200.95 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.03% returns over the last 6 months and -37.95% over the last 12 months.