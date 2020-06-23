Dewan Housing Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,387.58 crore, down 23.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,387.58 crore in March 2020 down 23.17% from Rs. 3,107.63 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,634.89 crore in March 2020 down 243.39% from Rs. 2,223.41 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10,123.88 crore in March 2020 down 1772.33% from Rs. 540.71 crore in March 2019.
Dewan Housing shares closed at 16.25 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.18% returns over the last 6 months and -79.35% over the last 12 months.
|Dewan Housing Finance Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,373.78
|2,412.82
|3,104.00
|Other Operating Income
|13.80
|19.01
|3.63
|Total Income From Operations
|2,387.58
|2,431.83
|3,107.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|62.31
|69.38
|155.59
|Depreciation
|39.94
|12.37
|17.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|8.65
|-134.80
|729.47
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12,445.09
|1,234.46
|2,766.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10,168.41
|1,250.42
|-562.02
|Other Income
|4.59
|5.07
|3.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10,163.82
|1,255.49
|-558.31
|Interest
|133.09
|1,423.29
|2,349.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10,296.91
|-167.80
|-2,907.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10,296.91
|-167.80
|-2,907.56
|Tax
|-2,662.02
|-1,102.15
|-684.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7,634.89
|934.35
|-2,223.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7,634.89
|934.35
|-2,223.41
|Equity Share Capital
|313.82
|313.82
|313.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-243.29
|29.77
|-70.86
|Diluted EPS
|-243.29
|29.77
|-70.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-243.29
|29.77
|-70.86
|Diluted EPS
|-243.29
|29.77
|-70.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:08 am