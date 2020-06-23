Dewan Housing Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,387.58 crore, down 23.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,387.58 crore in March 2020 down 23.17% from Rs. 3,107.63 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,634.89 crore in March 2020 down 243.39% from Rs. 2,223.41 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10,123.88 crore in March 2020 down 1772.33% from Rs. 540.71 crore in March 2019.

Dewan Housing shares closed at 16.25 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.18% returns over the last 6 months and -79.35% over the last 12 months.