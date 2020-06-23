Dewan Housing Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,623.40 crore, down 15.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,623.40 crore in March 2020 down 15.58% from Rs. 3,107.63 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,507.01 crore in March 2020 down 205.63% from Rs. 2,456.21 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9,995.91 crore in March 2020 down 1198.96% from Rs. 769.53 crore in March 2019.
Dewan Housing shares closed at 16.25 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.18% returns over the last 6 months and -79.35% over the last 12 months.
|Dewan Housing Finance Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,373.73
|2,412.80
|3,104.00
|Other Operating Income
|249.67
|19.01
|3.63
|Total Income From Operations
|2,623.40
|2,431.81
|3,107.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|62.31
|69.38
|155.59
|Depreciation
|39.94
|12.37
|17.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|7.22
|-134.80
|729.47
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12,087.36
|1,234.48
|2,995.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9,573.43
|1,250.38
|-790.84
|Other Income
|-462.42
|5.07
|3.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10,035.85
|1,255.45
|-787.13
|Interest
|133.18
|1,423.29
|2,355.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10,169.03
|-167.84
|-3,142.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10,169.03
|-167.84
|-3,142.52
|Tax
|-2,662.02
|-1,102.15
|-684.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7,507.01
|934.31
|-2,458.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7,507.01
|934.31
|-2,458.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|2.16
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7,507.01
|934.31
|-2,456.21
|Equity Share Capital
|313.82
|313.82
|313.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-239.21
|29.77
|-78.28
|Diluted EPS
|-239.21
|29.77
|-78.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-239.21
|29.77
|-78.28
|Diluted EPS
|-239.21
|29.77
|-78.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:18 am