Dewan Housing Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,623.40 crore, down 15.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,623.40 crore in March 2020 down 15.58% from Rs. 3,107.63 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,507.01 crore in March 2020 down 205.63% from Rs. 2,456.21 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9,995.91 crore in March 2020 down 1198.96% from Rs. 769.53 crore in March 2019.

Dewan Housing shares closed at 16.25 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.18% returns over the last 6 months and -79.35% over the last 12 months.