Devyani Int Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 669.97 crore, up 45.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Devyani International are:Net Sales at Rs 669.97 crore in September 2022 up 45.6% from Rs. 460.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.10 crore in September 2022 up 48.45% from Rs. 40.49 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.35 crore in September 2022 up 30.08% from Rs. 112.51 crore in September 2021.
Devyani Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2021.
|Devyani Int shares closed at 187.30 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.56% returns over the last 6 months and 36.42% over the last 12 months.
|Devyani International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|669.97
|634.50
|460.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|669.97
|634.50
|460.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|196.76
|181.01
|129.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.05
|4.70
|2.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|81.05
|67.87
|53.11
|Depreciation
|56.48
|54.51
|43.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.88
|--
|-4.80
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|246.63
|237.88
|172.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|84.89
|88.52
|64.50
|Other Income
|4.99
|6.89
|4.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|89.87
|95.41
|69.42
|Interest
|29.77
|27.77
|27.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|60.10
|67.64
|41.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.21
|P/L Before Tax
|60.10
|67.64
|40.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|60.10
|67.64
|40.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|60.10
|67.64
|40.49
|Equity Share Capital
|120.47
|120.47
|120.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.50
|0.56
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|0.50
|0.56
|0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.50
|0.56
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|0.50
|0.56
|0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
