Devyani Int Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 669.97 crore, up 45.6% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 669.97 634.50 460.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 669.97 634.50 460.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 196.76 181.01 129.17 Purchase of Traded Goods 5.05 4.70 2.99 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 81.05 67.87 53.11 Depreciation 56.48 54.51 43.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -0.88 -- -4.80 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 246.63 237.88 172.10 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.89 88.52 64.50 Other Income 4.99 6.89 4.92 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.87 95.41 69.42 Interest 29.77 27.77 27.72 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.10 67.64 41.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -1.21 P/L Before Tax 60.10 67.64 40.49 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.10 67.64 40.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.10 67.64 40.49 Equity Share Capital 120.47 120.47 120.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.50 0.56 0.34 Diluted EPS 0.50 0.56 0.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.50 0.56 0.34 Diluted EPS 0.50 0.56 0.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited