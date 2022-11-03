 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Devyani Int Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 669.97 crore, up 45.6% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Devyani International are:Net Sales at Rs 669.97 crore in September 2022 up 45.6% from Rs. 460.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.10 crore in September 2022 up 48.45% from Rs. 40.49 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.35 crore in September 2022 up 30.08% from Rs. 112.51 crore in September 2021.
Devyani Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2021. Devyani Int shares closed at 187.30 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.56% returns over the last 6 months and 36.42% over the last 12 months.
Devyani International
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations669.97634.50460.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations669.97634.50460.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials196.76181.01129.17
Purchase of Traded Goods5.054.702.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost81.0567.8753.11
Depreciation56.4854.5143.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-0.88---4.80
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses246.63237.88172.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.8988.5264.50
Other Income4.996.894.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.8795.4169.42
Interest29.7727.7727.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.1067.6441.70
Exceptional Items-----1.21
P/L Before Tax60.1067.6440.49
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.1067.6440.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.1067.6440.49
Equity Share Capital120.47120.47120.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.500.560.34
Diluted EPS0.500.560.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.500.560.34
Diluted EPS0.500.560.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Consumer Food #Devyani Int #Devyani International #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.