Devyani Int Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 669.97 crore, up 45.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 669.97 crore in September 2022 up 45.6% from Rs. 460.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.10 crore in September 2022 up 48.45% from Rs. 40.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.35 crore in September 2022 up 30.08% from Rs. 112.51 crore in September 2021.

Devyani Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2021.