Devyani Int Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 759.00 crore, up 19.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 759.00 crore in June 2023 up 19.62% from Rs. 634.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.42 crore in June 2023 down 47.63% from Rs. 67.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.11 crore in June 2023 up 1.46% from Rs. 149.92 crore in June 2022.

Devyani Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2022.

Devyani Int shares closed at 188.85 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.03% returns over the last 6 months and 2.41% over the last 12 months.