    Devyani Int Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 759.00 crore, up 19.62% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Devyani International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 759.00 crore in June 2023 up 19.62% from Rs. 634.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.42 crore in June 2023 down 47.63% from Rs. 67.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.11 crore in June 2023 up 1.46% from Rs. 149.92 crore in June 2022.

    Devyani Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2022.

    Devyani Int shares closed at 188.85 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.03% returns over the last 6 months and 2.41% over the last 12 months.

    Devyani International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations759.00667.32634.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations759.00667.32634.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials216.51200.87181.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.104.144.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost101.6586.0567.87
    Depreciation69.5067.2454.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.71--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses291.10255.50237.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.1552.8288.52
    Other Income7.4611.496.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.6164.3195.41
    Interest35.3433.5127.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.2730.8067.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.2730.8067.64
    Tax11.84-21.44--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.4252.2467.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.4252.2467.64
    Equity Share Capital120.55120.50120.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.430.56
    Diluted EPS0.290.430.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.430.56
    Diluted EPS0.290.430.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:44 am

