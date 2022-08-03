 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Devyani Int Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 634.50 crore, up 104.04% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Devyani International are:

Net Sales at Rs 634.50 crore in June 2022 up 104.04% from Rs. 310.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.64 crore in June 2022 up 445.11% from Rs. 19.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.92 crore in June 2022 up 222.69% from Rs. 46.46 crore in June 2021.

Devyani Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2021.

Devyani Int shares closed at 176.90 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.91% returns over the last 6 months

Devyani International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 634.50 529.85 310.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 634.50 529.85 310.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 181.01 149.94 86.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.70 3.04 1.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 67.87 55.67 48.73
Depreciation 54.51 56.04 39.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 4.71
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 237.88 203.04 128.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.52 62.13 2.32
Other Income 6.89 2.64 5.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.41 64.78 7.38
Interest 27.77 26.93 26.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.64 37.85 -19.60
Exceptional Items -- -0.11 --
P/L Before Tax 67.64 37.74 -19.60
Tax -- -41.08 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.64 78.82 -19.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.64 78.82 -19.60
Equity Share Capital 120.47 120.47 115.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.56 0.66 -0.17
Diluted EPS 0.56 0.65 -0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.56 0.66 -0.17
Diluted EPS 0.56 0.65 -0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
