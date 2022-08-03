Devyani Int Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 634.50 crore, up 104.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 634.50 crore in June 2022 up 104.04% from Rs. 310.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.64 crore in June 2022 up 445.11% from Rs. 19.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.92 crore in June 2022 up 222.69% from Rs. 46.46 crore in June 2021.

Devyani Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2021.

Devyani Int shares closed at 176.90 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.91% returns over the last 6 months