English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Devyani Int Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 634.50 crore, up 104.04% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Devyani International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 634.50 crore in June 2022 up 104.04% from Rs. 310.96 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.64 crore in June 2022 up 445.11% from Rs. 19.60 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.92 crore in June 2022 up 222.69% from Rs. 46.46 crore in June 2021.

    Devyani Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2021.

    Close

    Devyani Int shares closed at 176.90 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.91% returns over the last 6 months

    Devyani International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations634.50529.85310.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations634.50529.85310.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials181.01149.9486.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.703.041.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.8755.6748.73
    Depreciation54.5156.0439.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----4.71
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses237.88203.04128.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.5262.132.32
    Other Income6.892.645.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.4164.787.38
    Interest27.7726.9326.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.6437.85-19.60
    Exceptional Items---0.11--
    P/L Before Tax67.6437.74-19.60
    Tax---41.08--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.6478.82-19.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.6478.82-19.60
    Equity Share Capital120.47120.47115.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.66-0.17
    Diluted EPS0.560.65-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.66-0.17
    Diluted EPS0.560.65-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Consumer Food #Devyani Int #Devyani International #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.