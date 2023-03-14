Devyani Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 696.56 crore, up 26.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 696.56 crore in December 2022 up 26.12% from Rs. 552.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.10 crore in December 2022 up 23.13% from Rs. 53.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.84 crore in December 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 124.99 crore in December 2021.