Devyani Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 696.56 crore, up 26.12% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Devyani International are:

Net Sales at Rs 696.56 crore in December 2022 up 26.12% from Rs. 552.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.10 crore in December 2022 up 23.13% from Rs. 53.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.84 crore in December 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 124.99 crore in December 2021.

Devyani International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 696.56 669.97 552.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 696.56 669.97 552.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 210.98 196.76 154.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.95 5.05 3.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.51 81.05 65.25
Depreciation 60.64 56.48 47.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -0.88 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 263.36 246.63 207.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.13 84.89 74.53
Other Income 9.07 4.99 3.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.20 89.87 77.92
Interest 32.70 29.77 24.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.50 60.10 53.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 55.50 60.10 53.68
Tax -10.60 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 66.10 60.10 53.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 66.10 60.10 53.68
Equity Share Capital 120.47 120.47 120.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 0.50 0.45
Diluted EPS 0.55 0.50 0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 0.50 0.45
Diluted EPS 0.55 0.50 0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
