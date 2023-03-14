Devyani Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 696.56 crore, up 26.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 696.56 crore in December 2022 up 26.12% from Rs. 552.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.10 crore in December 2022 up 23.13% from Rs. 53.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.84 crore in December 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 124.99 crore in December 2021.

Devyani Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2021.

Devyani Int shares closed at 147.75 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.70% returns over the last 6 months and -5.29% over the last 12 months.