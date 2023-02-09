Devyani Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 696.56 crore, up 26.12% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Devyani International are:Net Sales at Rs 696.56 crore in December 2022 up 26.12% from Rs. 552.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.10 crore in December 2022 up 23.13% from Rs. 53.68 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.84 crore in December 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 124.99 crore in December 2021.
Devyani Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2021.
|Devyani Int shares closed at 158.95 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.74% returns over the last 6 months and -10.17% over the last 12 months.
|Devyani International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|696.56
|669.97
|552.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|696.56
|669.97
|552.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|210.98
|196.76
|154.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.95
|5.05
|3.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|76.51
|81.05
|65.25
|Depreciation
|60.64
|56.48
|47.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|-0.88
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|263.36
|246.63
|207.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|79.13
|84.89
|74.53
|Other Income
|9.07
|4.99
|3.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|88.20
|89.87
|77.92
|Interest
|32.70
|29.77
|24.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|55.50
|60.10
|53.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|55.50
|60.10
|53.68
|Tax
|-10.60
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|66.10
|60.10
|53.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|66.10
|60.10
|53.68
|Equity Share Capital
|120.47
|120.47
|120.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.55
|0.50
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.55
|0.50
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.55
|0.50
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.55
|0.50
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited