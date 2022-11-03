 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Devyani Int Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 747.43 crore, up 44.83% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Devyani International are:

Net Sales at Rs 747.43 crore in September 2022 up 44.83% from Rs. 516.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.76 crore in September 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 45.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.90 crore in September 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 133.28 crore in September 2021.

Devyani Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

Devyani Int shares closed at 187.30 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.56% returns over the last 6 months and 36.42% over the last 12 months.

Devyani International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 747.43 704.72 516.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 747.43 704.72 516.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 220.83 201.45 146.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.05 2.28 2.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 88.07 76.64 59.44
Depreciation 66.05 63.73 52.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.88 -- -4.80
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 270.99 259.68 183.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.34 100.96 75.48
Other Income 4.51 9.00 5.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.85 109.96 80.65
Interest 34.81 32.82 32.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.05 77.14 47.86
Exceptional Items -11.29 -- -0.69
P/L Before Tax 58.76 77.14 47.17
Tax 1.92 2.38 0.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.84 74.77 46.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.84 74.77 46.59
Minority Interest 1.93 -0.92 -0.89
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 58.76 73.85 45.70
Equity Share Capital 120.47 120.47 120.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.49 0.61 0.39
Diluted EPS 0.49 0.61 0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.49 0.61 0.39
Diluted EPS 0.49 0.61 0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm
