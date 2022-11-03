Devyani Int Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 747.43 crore, up 44.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 747.43 crore in September 2022 up 44.83% from Rs. 516.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.76 crore in September 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 45.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.90 crore in September 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 133.28 crore in September 2021.

Devyani Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

Devyani Int shares closed at 187.30 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.56% returns over the last 6 months and 36.42% over the last 12 months.