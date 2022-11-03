English
    Devyani Int Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 747.43 crore, up 44.83% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Devyani International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 747.43 crore in September 2022 up 44.83% from Rs. 516.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.76 crore in September 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 45.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.90 crore in September 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 133.28 crore in September 2021.

    Devyani Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

    Devyani Int shares closed at 187.30 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.56% returns over the last 6 months and 36.42% over the last 12 months.

    Devyani International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations747.43704.72516.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations747.43704.72516.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials220.83201.45146.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.052.282.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.0776.6459.44
    Depreciation66.0563.7352.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.88---4.80
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses270.99259.68183.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.34100.9675.48
    Other Income4.519.005.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.85109.9680.65
    Interest34.8132.8232.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.0577.1447.86
    Exceptional Items-11.29---0.69
    P/L Before Tax58.7677.1447.17
    Tax1.922.380.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.8474.7746.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.8474.7746.59
    Minority Interest1.93-0.92-0.89
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates58.7673.8545.70
    Equity Share Capital120.47120.47120.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.610.39
    Diluted EPS0.490.610.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.610.39
    Diluted EPS0.490.610.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

