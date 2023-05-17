Devyani Int Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 754.98 crore, up 27.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 754.98 crore in March 2023 up 27.8% from Rs. 590.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.72 crore in March 2023 down 20.51% from Rs. 76.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.63 crore in March 2023 up 13.78% from Rs. 142.06 crore in March 2022.

Devyani Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2022.

Devyani Int shares closed at 181.85 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.90% returns over the last 6 months and 17.10% over the last 12 months.