    Devyani Int Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 754.98 crore, up 27.8% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Devyani International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 754.98 crore in March 2023 up 27.8% from Rs. 590.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.72 crore in March 2023 down 20.51% from Rs. 76.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.63 crore in March 2023 up 13.78% from Rs. 142.06 crore in March 2022.

    Devyani Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2022.

    Devyani Int shares closed at 181.85 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.90% returns over the last 6 months and 17.10% over the last 12 months.

    Devyani International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations754.98790.60590.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations754.98790.60590.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials228.27240.31166.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.352.103.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.5285.9662.32
    Depreciation78.3670.6364.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.71----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses279.52288.30218.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.25103.3174.91
    Other Income11.028.052.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.27111.3677.30
    Interest42.0437.8132.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.2373.5545.14
    Exceptional Items---8.76-2.66
    P/L Before Tax41.2364.7942.48
    Tax-18.64-6.24-33.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.8871.0475.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.8871.0475.94
    Minority Interest0.840.630.45
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates60.7271.6776.39
    Equity Share Capital120.50120.47120.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.590.63
    Diluted EPS0.500.590.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.590.63
    Diluted EPS0.500.590.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 02:13 pm