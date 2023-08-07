English
    Devyani Int Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 846.63 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Devyani International are:Net Sales at Rs 846.63 crore in June 2023 up 20.14% from Rs. 704.72 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.76 crore in June 2023 down 84.08% from Rs. 73.85 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.27 crore in June 2023 up 3.79% from Rs. 173.69 crore in June 2022.Devyani Int shares closed at 188.85 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.03% returns over the last 6 months and 2.41% over the last 12 months.
    Devyani International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations846.63754.98704.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations846.63754.98704.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials244.98228.27201.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.851.352.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost111.8194.5276.64
    Depreciation79.6078.3663.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.71--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses314.55279.52259.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.8472.25100.96
    Other Income6.8211.029.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.6783.27109.96
    Interest40.3742.0432.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.2941.2377.14
    Exceptional Items-47.33----
    P/L Before Tax12.9641.2377.14
    Tax14.56-18.642.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.6059.8874.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.6059.8874.77
    Minority Interest13.350.84-0.92
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.7660.7273.85
    Equity Share Capital120.55120.50120.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.500.61
    Diluted EPS-0.100.500.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.500.61
    Diluted EPS-0.100.500.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Consumer Food #Devyani Int #Devyani International #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:44 am

