Devyani Int Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 846.63 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 846.63 754.98 704.72 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 846.63 754.98 704.72 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 244.98 228.27 201.45 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.85 1.35 2.28 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 111.81 94.52 76.64 Depreciation 79.60 78.36 63.73 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.71 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 314.55 279.52 259.68 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.84 72.25 100.96 Other Income 6.82 11.02 9.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.67 83.27 109.96 Interest 40.37 42.04 32.82 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.29 41.23 77.14 Exceptional Items -47.33 -- -- P/L Before Tax 12.96 41.23 77.14 Tax 14.56 -18.64 2.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.60 59.88 74.77 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.60 59.88 74.77 Minority Interest 13.35 0.84 -0.92 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.76 60.72 73.85 Equity Share Capital 120.55 120.50 120.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.10 0.50 0.61 Diluted EPS -0.10 0.50 0.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.10 0.50 0.61 Diluted EPS -0.10 0.50 0.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited