Devyani Int Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 704.72 crore, up 99.78% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Devyani International are:

Net Sales at Rs 704.72 crore in June 2022 up 99.78% from Rs. 352.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.85 crore in June 2022 up 355.71% from Rs. 28.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.69 crore in June 2022 up 182.33% from Rs. 61.52 crore in June 2021.

Devyani Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Devyani Int shares closed at 176.90 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.91% returns over the last 6 months

Devyani International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 704.72 590.75 352.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 704.72 590.75 352.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 201.45 166.76 100.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.28 3.04 1.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.64 62.32 53.69
Depreciation 63.73 64.76 48.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 4.71
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 259.68 218.96 135.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.96 74.91 8.66
Other Income 9.00 2.39 4.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.96 77.30 13.33
Interest 32.82 32.16 32.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.14 45.14 -19.07
Exceptional Items -- -2.66 -14.38
P/L Before Tax 77.14 42.48 -33.45
Tax 2.38 -33.46 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.77 75.94 -33.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.77 75.94 -33.42
Minority Interest -0.92 0.45 4.54
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 73.85 76.39 -28.88
Equity Share Capital 120.47 120.47 115.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 0.63 -0.25
Diluted EPS 0.61 0.63 -0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 0.63 -0.29
Diluted EPS 0.61 0.63 -0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
