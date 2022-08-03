Devyani Int Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 704.72 crore, up 99.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 704.72 crore in June 2022 up 99.78% from Rs. 352.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.85 crore in June 2022 up 355.71% from Rs. 28.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.69 crore in June 2022 up 182.33% from Rs. 61.52 crore in June 2021.

Devyani Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Devyani Int shares closed at 176.90 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.91% returns over the last 6 months