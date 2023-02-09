Devyani Int Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 790.60 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 790.60 747.43 624.43 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 790.60 747.43 624.43 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 240.31 220.83 174.91 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.10 2.05 3.84 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 85.96 88.07 72.79 Depreciation 70.63 66.05 55.76 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -0.88 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 288.30 270.99 225.06 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.31 100.34 92.07 Other Income 8.05 4.51 3.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.36 104.85 95.96 Interest 37.81 34.81 29.64 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.55 70.05 66.32 Exceptional Items -8.76 -11.29 0.62 P/L Before Tax 64.79 58.76 66.94 Tax -6.24 1.92 0.94 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 71.04 56.84 66.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 71.04 56.84 66.00 Minority Interest 0.63 1.93 -2.88 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 71.67 58.76 63.12 Equity Share Capital 120.47 120.47 120.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.59 0.49 0.52 Diluted EPS 0.59 0.49 0.52 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.59 0.49 0.52 Diluted EPS 0.59 0.49 0.52 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited