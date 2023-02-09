Devyani Int Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 790.60 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Devyani International are:Net Sales at Rs 790.60 crore in December 2022 up 26.61% from Rs. 624.43 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.67 crore in December 2022 up 13.53% from Rs. 63.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.99 crore in December 2022 up 19.95% from Rs. 151.72 crore in December 2021.
Devyani Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2021.
|Devyani Int shares closed at 158.95 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.12% returns over the last 6 months and -11.47% over the last 12 months.
|Devyani International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|790.60
|747.43
|624.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|790.60
|747.43
|624.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|240.31
|220.83
|174.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.10
|2.05
|3.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|85.96
|88.07
|72.79
|Depreciation
|70.63
|66.05
|55.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|-0.88
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|288.30
|270.99
|225.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|103.31
|100.34
|92.07
|Other Income
|8.05
|4.51
|3.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|111.36
|104.85
|95.96
|Interest
|37.81
|34.81
|29.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|73.55
|70.05
|66.32
|Exceptional Items
|-8.76
|-11.29
|0.62
|P/L Before Tax
|64.79
|58.76
|66.94
|Tax
|-6.24
|1.92
|0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|71.04
|56.84
|66.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|71.04
|56.84
|66.00
|Minority Interest
|0.63
|1.93
|-2.88
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|71.67
|58.76
|63.12
|Equity Share Capital
|120.47
|120.47
|120.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.59
|0.49
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|0.59
|0.49
|0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.59
|0.49
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|0.59
|0.49
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited