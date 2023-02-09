English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Devyani Int Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 790.60 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Devyani International are:Net Sales at Rs 790.60 crore in December 2022 up 26.61% from Rs. 624.43 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.67 crore in December 2022 up 13.53% from Rs. 63.12 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.99 crore in December 2022 up 19.95% from Rs. 151.72 crore in December 2021.
    Devyani Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2021.Devyani Int shares closed at 158.95 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.12% returns over the last 6 months and -11.47% over the last 12 months.
    Devyani International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations790.60747.43624.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations790.60747.43624.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials240.31220.83174.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.102.053.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost85.9688.0772.79
    Depreciation70.6366.0555.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---0.88--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses288.30270.99225.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.31100.3492.07
    Other Income8.054.513.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.36104.8595.96
    Interest37.8134.8129.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.5570.0566.32
    Exceptional Items-8.76-11.290.62
    P/L Before Tax64.7958.7666.94
    Tax-6.241.920.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.0456.8466.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period71.0456.8466.00
    Minority Interest0.631.93-2.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates71.6758.7663.12
    Equity Share Capital120.47120.47120.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.590.490.52
    Diluted EPS0.590.490.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.590.490.52
    Diluted EPS0.590.490.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited