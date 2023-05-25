Devine Impex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 72.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in March 2023 up 72.12% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 37.89% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Devine Impex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

Devine Impex shares closed at 6.08 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.55% returns over the last 6 months and 11.76% over the last 12 months.