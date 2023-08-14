Devine Impex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 19.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 19.73% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 24.75% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Devine Impex shares closed at 6.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.46% returns over the last 6 months and 26.46% over the last 12 months.