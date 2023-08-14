English
    Devine Impex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 19.73% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Devine Impex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 19.73% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 24.75% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    Devine Impex shares closed at 6.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.46% returns over the last 6 months and 26.46% over the last 12 months.

    Devine Impex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.920.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.920.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.16--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.11-0.320.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.030.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.05-0.04
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.05-0.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.05-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.05-0.04
    Tax--0.01-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.04-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.04-0.02
    Equity Share Capital9.539.539.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.04-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.020.04-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.04-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.020.04-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Devine Impex #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:11 am

