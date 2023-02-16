English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Devine Impex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 330.99% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Devine Impex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 330.99% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 74.8% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Devine Impex shares closed at 6.47 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.37% returns over the last 6 months and -18.82% over the last 12 months.

    Devine Impex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.420.330.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.420.330.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.400.470.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.23-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.030.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.06-0.03
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.06-0.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.06-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.06-0.03
    Tax0.000.01-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.04-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.04-0.02
    Equity Share Capital9.539.539.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.04-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.010.04-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.04-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.010.04-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Devine Impex #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 09:33 am