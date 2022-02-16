Devine Impex Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 76.15% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Devine Impex are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 76.15% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 146.74% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.
Devine Impex shares closed at 7.58 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.98% returns over the last 6 months and 328.25% over the last 12 months.
|Devine Impex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.78
|0.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.78
|0.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.13
|0.52
|0.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|0.23
|0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.06
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.06
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.06
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|9.53
|9.53
|9.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited