Devine Impex Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 76.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 76.15% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 146.74% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Devine Impex shares closed at 7.58 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.98% returns over the last 6 months and 328.25% over the last 12 months.