Devine Impex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 54.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2020 down 54.11% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 415.98% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Devine Impex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Devine Impex shares closed at 1.77 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -46.36% returns over the last 6 months and -66.29% over the last 12 months.