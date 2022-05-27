Dev Information Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.75 crore, up 29.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.75 crore in March 2022 up 29.28% from Rs. 24.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022 up 5276.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

Dev Information EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Dev Information shares closed at 179.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 182.73% returns over the last 6 months and 281.79% over the last 12 months.