Dev Information Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.89 crore, up 126.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dev Information Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.89 crore in June 2023 up 126.45% from Rs. 26.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2023 up 12.94% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2023 up 50.51% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2022.

Dev Information EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.34 in June 2022.

Dev Information shares closed at 130.00 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.68% returns over the last 6 months and 31.51% over the last 12 months.