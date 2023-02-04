English
    Dev Information Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.93 crore, down 7.4% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dev Information Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.93 crore in December 2022 down 7.4% from Rs. 29.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2022 up 224.07% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2022 up 158.55% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.

    Dev Information Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.9327.1529.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.9327.1529.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.1712.6918.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.13-0.50-1.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.5611.689.01
    Depreciation0.290.320.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.171.051.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.131.921.33
    Other Income5.830.370.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.702.291.61
    Interest0.440.310.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.261.991.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.261.991.53
    Tax0.870.550.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.401.441.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.401.441.05
    Equity Share Capital11.0411.0411.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.081.310.95
    Diluted EPS3.081.310.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.081.310.95
    Diluted EPS3.081.310.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited