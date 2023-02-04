Dev Information Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.93 crore, down 7.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.93 crore in December 2022 down 7.4% from Rs. 29.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2022 up 224.07% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2022 up 158.55% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.

Dev Information EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2021.

