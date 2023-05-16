English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dev Information Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.26 crore, up 40.09% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dev Information Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.26 crore in March 2023 up 40.09% from Rs. 31.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2023 up 1491.52% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2023 up 174.46% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

    Dev Information EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

    Dev Information shares closed at 95.75 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.88% returns over the last 6 months and 15.25% over the last 12 months.

    Dev Information Technology
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.2627.3431.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.2627.3431.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.1514.3112.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.22-0.131.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.5813.5614.17
    Depreciation0.370.290.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.451.331.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.48-2.020.95
    Other Income0.206.030.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.684.011.26
    Interest0.240.480.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.443.530.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.443.530.96
    Tax0.850.870.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.602.660.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.602.660.45
    Minority Interest-0.27--0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.322.660.21
    Equity Share Capital11.0611.0411.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.633.080.14
    Diluted EPS1.623.080.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.633.080.14
    Diluted EPS1.623.080.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 10:38 pm