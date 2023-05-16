Dev Information Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.26 crore, up 40.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.26 crore in March 2023 up 40.09% from Rs. 31.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2023 up 1491.52% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2023 up 174.46% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

Dev Information EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

Dev Information shares closed at 95.75 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.88% returns over the last 6 months and 15.25% over the last 12 months.