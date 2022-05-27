 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dev Information Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.59 crore, up 28.64% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dev Information Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.59 crore in March 2022 up 28.64% from Rs. 24.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 188.93% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022 up 145.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

Dev Information EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2021.

Dev Information shares closed at 179.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 182.73% returns over the last 6 months and 281.79% over the last 12 months.

Dev Information Technology
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.59 29.08
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.59 29.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.77 18.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.24 -1.41
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 14.17 9.25
Depreciation 0.58 0.28
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 1.89 2.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.95 0.36
Other Income 0.31 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.26 0.64
Interest 0.30 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.96 0.52
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.96 0.52
Tax 0.51 0.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.45 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.45 0.01
Minority Interest 0.05 0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.30 -0.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.21 -0.24
Equity Share Capital 11.04 11.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 -0.26
Diluted EPS 0.14 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.14 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:00 pm
