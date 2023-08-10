Dev Information Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.46 crore, up 127.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.46 crore in June 2023 up 127.52% from Rs. 26.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2023 up 12.16% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.29 crore in June 2023 up 40.6% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2022.

Dev Information EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2022.

Dev Information shares closed at 130.00 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.68% returns over the last 6 months and 31.51% over the last 12 months.