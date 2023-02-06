 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dev Information Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.34 crore, down 6% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dev Information Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.34 crore in December 2022 down 6% from Rs. 29.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2022 up 1225.11% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2022 up 367.39% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.

Dev Information Technology
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.34 25.99 29.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.34 25.99 29.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.31 11.54 18.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 -0.50 -1.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.56 11.68 9.25
Depreciation 0.29 0.32 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.33 1.45 2.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.02 1.51 0.36
Other Income 6.03 0.37 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.01 1.89 0.64
Interest 0.48 0.34 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.53 1.55 0.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.53 1.55 0.52
Tax 0.87 0.47 0.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.66 1.07 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.66 1.07 0.01
Minority Interest -- -- 0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.11 -0.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.66 1.18 -0.24
Equity Share Capital 11.04 11.04 11.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.08 0.97 -0.26
Diluted EPS 3.08 0.97 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.08 0.97 0.01
Diluted EPS 3.08 0.97 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited