Dev Information Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.34 crore, down 6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.34 crore in December 2022 down 6% from Rs. 29.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2022 up 1225.11% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2022 up 367.39% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.