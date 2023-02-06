English
    Dev Information Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.34 crore, down 6% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dev Information Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.34 crore in December 2022 down 6% from Rs. 29.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2022 up 1225.11% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2022 up 367.39% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.

    Dev Information Technology
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.3425.9929.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.3425.9929.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.3111.5418.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.13-0.50-1.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.5611.689.25
    Depreciation0.290.320.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.331.452.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.021.510.36
    Other Income6.030.370.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.011.890.64
    Interest0.480.340.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.531.550.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.531.550.52
    Tax0.870.470.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.661.070.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.661.070.01
    Minority Interest----0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.11-0.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.661.18-0.24
    Equity Share Capital11.0411.0411.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.080.97-0.26
    Diluted EPS3.080.97-0.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.080.970.01
    Diluted EPS3.080.97-0.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited