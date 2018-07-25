App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 12:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Deutsche Bank says net profit down 14% in second quarter

Deutsche last week already flagged that net profit would be more than double analysts' forecasts in a rare piece of good news for the bank, which is cutting costs to revive profitability.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Deutsche Bank on Wednesday posted a 14 percent drop in net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier, as Germany's largest bank restructures under new leadership.

Deutsche last week already flagged that net profit would be more than double analysts' forecasts in a rare piece of good news for the bank, which is cutting costs to revive profitability.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 12:10 pm

