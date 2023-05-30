Desh Rakshak Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 15.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 15.73% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 7.58% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 down 19.64% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

Desh Rakshak EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2022.

Desh Rakshak shares closed at 5.73 on May 10, 2023 (BSE)