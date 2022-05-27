Desh Rakshak Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, down 36.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in March 2022 down 36.68% from Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 21.85% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 up 43.59% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

Desh Rakshak EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2021.

Desh Rakshak shares closed at 4.30 on April 13, 2022 (BSE)